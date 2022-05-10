Moore, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a loss to the Phillies on Monday, now sports a .192 average and .385 slugging percentage across his first 32 plate appearances.

As poor as those two numbers are, they're actually superior to the respective .181 and .334 figures Moore generated over a much larger 377-plate-appearance sample in 2021. The versatile 29-year-old does have an acceptable 18.8 percent strikeout rate and has been partly victimized by a .211 BABIP, but a career-high 60.0 percent flyball rate seems to be hampering his overall production. One metric that offers some reason for optimism is Moore's .323 on-base percentage, which is largely the byproduct of his 12.5 percent walk rate.