Mariners' Dylan Moore: Suffers bone bruise to wrist
Moore was diagnosed with a deep bone bruise to his right wrist Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The 27-year-old left Tuesday's game against the Angels in obvious pain after getting struck in the wrist by a pitch. It is encouraging that initial x-rays showed no fracture. Moore's nightmare spring continues after having missed time this camp twice already because of a concussion and a sore calf. The shortstop will be given a clearer timetable for his return in the coming days depending on his pain tolerance to throw and swing a bat.
