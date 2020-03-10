Moore was diagnosed with a deep bone bruise to his right wrist Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 27-year-old left Tuesday's game against the Angels in obvious pain after getting struck in the wrist by a pitch. It is encouraging that initial x-rays showed no fracture. Moore's nightmare spring continues after having missed time this camp twice already because of a concussion and a sore calf. The shortstop will be given a clearer timetable for his return in the coming days depending on his pain tolerance to throw and swing a bat.