Moore went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in an 8-6 victory against the Athletics on Thursday.

Moore slugged a two-run shot in the fourth inning to give Seattle a temporary 4-1 lead. The utility man entered the contest in a massive slump, going 1-for-23 over his previous 10 contests. Moore has proven to be a good base stealer with 10 thefts in 13 tries on the campaign, giving him four straight seasons with double-digit steals. However, his .168/.325/.337 slash line makes him a risky player to roster in fantasy.