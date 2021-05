Moore went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in the 3-2 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Moore swiped second base in the eighth inning Sunday. Despite his team-leading eight steals, Moore has struggled at the plate this season, slashing .172/.276/.362 in 134 plate appearances. The 28-year-old has five home runs, 19 RBI and 14 runs. He has nine hits in his last nine games, so he's at least starting to hit better than his season-long .172 average portrays.