Moore went 0-for-3 with a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 11-1 loss to the Astros.

Moore got aboard with a walk in the first inning, then advanced to second when Framber Valdez balked. Moore made it to third with his fifth stolen base of the year and eventually scored on a Kyle Seager sacrifice fly for the Mariners' only run in the game. The 28-year-old Moore is hitting .278/.371/.574 with the aforementioned five steals, four homers, nine RBI and 12 runs scored in 15 games.