Moore went 2-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

Moore started his fourth straight game at shortstop in place of J.P. Crawford (hamstring) and registered the first multi-steal performance of his career. He had gone 33 straight games without stealing a base and is now 9-for-18 on theft attempts this season. Since taking over for Crawford as a starter, he has reached base in nine of 16 plate appearances.