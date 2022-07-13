Moore is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

Moore went 2-for-4 with a double while starting in center field for the early contest of the twin bill, but he'll be on the bench for the nightcap with All-Star Julio Rodriguez ready to reclaim his spot in the outfield after completing his one-game suspension. Though Rodriguez and Jesse Winker have now served their respective suspensions and will share the outfield together for the first time since July 3, Moore should hold the edge over Sam Haggerty and Justin Upton for the top job in right field, at least until Seattle gets one of Kyle Lewis (concussion) or Mitch Haniger (ankle) back from the injured list. Moore is hitting .307 with five extra-base hits and a stolen base through 10 games on the month.