Moore has entered the concussion protocol after banging his head on a stolen-base attempt in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Reds, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Moore relayed that he was feeling good when he reported to camp Thursday, but he said that he expects to miss at least a few days of game action while he waits to clear the protocol. The head injury shouldn't have a major impact on Moore's bid for a utility role on the Mariners' Opening Day roster.