Mariners' Dylan Moore: Third start in four games
Moore will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He'll check into the outfield for the third time in four games in place of Mac Williamson, who appears to have surrendered primary duties at the position. Since both players are right-handed, no platoon arrangement will be in the works, potentially allowing Moore to claim a true everyday role if his performance warrants it. His .638 OPS for the season leaves much to be desired, though Moore has at least chipped in six steals.
