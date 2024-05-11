Moore went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Moore hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, then added a two-run single in the fifth and an RBI single in the seventh. He had recorded just one multi-hit effort and a total of four RBI over his previous 12 contests. The 31-year-old lifted his slash line to .226/.333/.429 with three homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and five stolen bases through 99 plate appearances. Moore continues to operate as the Mariners' top shortstop while J.P. Crawford (oblique) is on the mend.