Moore went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rangers.

This was the second time in his last four games that Moore's gotten on base multiple times. It's otherwise been a difficult year for the utility man, who hasn't seen a clear path to steady playing time in 2022. He's posted a .200/.353/.400 slash line with two home runs, seven RBI, nine runs scored, four stolen bases, two triples and a double through 69 plate appearances.