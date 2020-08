Moore went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in Monday's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers.

Moore was effective at keeping the line moving with his three singles Monday. He came around to score twice -- once on a Kyle Lewis homer in the third and again in the fourth on Kyle Seager's RBI single. The versatile Moore is slashing .292/.387/.554 with four homers, five stolen bases, nine RBI and 14 runs scored in 18 games. He typically bats second in the Mariners' order.