Moore went 1-for-3 with a triple, two hit-by-pitches and three runs in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Moore was a thorn in the side of the Orioles out of the latter portion of the order throughout the night, and his three-bagger served as his first extra-base hit since May 19. The 29-year-old also crossed the plate on multiple occasions for only the second time all season, and despite a .160/.311/.360 slash line, he continues to display his career-long penchant for impactful hits -- four of his eight knocks on the season have gone for extra bases.