Moore (wrist) started at shortstop in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Reno on Saturday and went 0-for-3 with an RBI groundout and a walk.

It was a solid start to Moore's rehab assignment, which is expected to only last through the weekend. The versatile utility man did commit an error in the field, but he played the entire game and appeared to get through without any setbacks. Moore is expected to suit up again for the Rainiers on Sunday before a likely Monday activation.