The Mariners acquired McGee from the Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

McGee will take up a spot on the Mariners' 40-man roster, but because he still has three minor-league options remaining, Seattle will have the luxury of stashing him at Triple-A Tacoma to begin the 2023 campaign if he's unable to secure a spot in the big club's Opening Day bullpen. The 24-year-old righty made his big-league debut with the Rays in 2022, tossing three scoreless frames in his lone appearance out of the bullpen.