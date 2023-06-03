McGee (elbow) was transferred Saturday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.
McGee is expected to be sidelined until late 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last month. Bryan Woo will take over the vacant 40-man roster spot.
