Bazardo was traded from the Orioles to the Mariners on Tuesday for Logan Rinehart, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

This move is far from a blockbuster, as Bazardo was designated for assignment Sunday and Rinehart is a 25-year-old reliever at High-A. Bazardo has a 3.74 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 21.2 MLB innings across the past three seasons. He logged a 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 43 strikeouts this year in 38.1 innings at Triple-A.