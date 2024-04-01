Bazardo (shoulder) has began throwing bullpen sessions, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Bazardo has been dealing with a right rotator cuff strain since the beginning of spring training but is finally showing some progress. He will need to throw handful of bullpen sessions and face hitters before being cleared for a rehab assignment.
