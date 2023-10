Bazardo was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bazardo delivered scoreless appearances out of the bullpen each of the previous two days and will be sent out in favor of a fresh arm. The right-hander pitched well in nine outings for Seattle after being acquired from Baltimore with a 2.63 ERA and 14:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings.