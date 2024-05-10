Bazardo made his season debut in Thursday's loss to the Twins, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk over two innings. He struck out four.

Manager Scott Servais found the ideal low-leverage setting for Bazardo's first taste of game action after a long stint on the IL due to a right rotator cuff strain, deploying the right-hander in the fifth and sixth innings of a game in which the Mariners already faced an eight-run deficit. Bazardo located 22 of his 35 pitches for strikes during his pair of frames, with the one run he surrendered coming via a Manuel Margot groundout. Now apparently back to full health, Bazardo will likely often log middle-relief assignments akin to Thursday's moving forward.