Arroyo was selected by the Mariners with the 48th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Arroyo is a high-floor talent, boasting strong athleticism, solid defensive tools and an exciting offensive game as a switch-hitting infielder. That being said, the Florida State commit has a long ways to go in order to unlock his full potential as he's currently just seventeen years old. Arroyo, who is currently better from the right side of the plate, should have a strong chance to stick at shortstop as he embarks upon his pro career.