Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Allows game-tying round tripper
Diaz was charged with first blown save of the season in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Angels, allowing a two-out, game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning.
All was right in the Mariners' world through the first two-thirds of the top of the ninth, with Diaz seemingly on his way to yet another save after retiring Luis Valbuena and Ian Kinsler to open the frame. However, Mike Trout then laced a ground-rule double with two out, and Justin Upton subsequently tied up the contest with a 404-foot shot to center. Diaz has now run into trouble in two of his last three appearances, allowing a combined three earned runs in those outings.
