Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Allows run, takes loss

Diaz (0-4) was tagged with the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one in an inning of work against the Padres.

Manager Scott Servais turned to Diaz in a non-save situation with the score tied at one entering the ninth inning, but Diaz allowed the game-winning run to come around on a couple of singles and a double. Even with Tuesday's slip up, the 24-year-old has elite ratios (1.95 ERA, 0.79 WHIP) and has a commanding lead league-wide with 54 saves.