Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Bags 21st save

Diaz got the save against the Rays on Sunday, striking out one without allowing any baserunners over a clean ninth inning to close out Seattle's 2-1 victory.

After blowing the save in the first game of the series against the Rays, Diaz has bounced back with consecutive drama-free efforts to pump his save total up to an American League-leading 21 on the season. His ballistic 52:12 K:BB and 0.85 WHIP over his 31.2 innings both support that number, and pitching for a Seattle team that has been winning a lot of close games bodes well for his prospects at continuing to see plenty of opportunities as the team's primary ninth-inning man.