Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Bags 39th save

Diaz got the save against the Angels on Sunday, striking out two and walking one while allowing no hits over a scoreless ninth inning to preserve Seattle's 8-5 victory.

The right-hander continues to dominate for the Mariners, as this successful effort against the Angels gives him a league-leading 39 saves in 42 chances. He has a solid argument as the best closer in baseball at the moment and he figures to remain as such through the rest of the season on a Seattle team that keeps affording him plenty of opportunities.