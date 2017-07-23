Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blown save against Yankees

Diaz gave up a run on one hit and a walk Saturday against the Yankees, suffering his fourth blown save of the season.

This was on Diaz, as he had the advantage on Ronald Torreyes in a 1-2 count and got a lot of the plate on a pitch that ended up driving in Jacoby Ellsbury from second base. That said, prior this blown save, Diaz had been pitching at an elite level, giving up one run while striking out 17 over his last 9.2 innings, so the ninth inning role should remain his going forward.