Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blows save against Rays
Diaz blew the save against the Rays on Friday, giving up one earned run on two hits, striking out two and walking one in the ninth inning.
Diaz entered with a 3-2 lead to protect, but he ended up yielding the game-tying run after serving up an RBI single to Tampa Bay's Matt Duffy for his third blown save of the season in 22 opportunities, before he was eventually bailed out by a walk-off blast from Mitch Haniger. After looking unhittable to start the year, Diaz has shown some cracks lately as this outing brought his ERA up to 3.03. He's still having a fantastic season, however, as he's got 19 saves, a 0.91 WHIP and a 50:12 K:BB over his 29.2 innings.
