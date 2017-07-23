Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blows save against Yankees
Diaz gave up a run on one hit and a walk Saturday against the Yankees, suffering his fourth blown save of the season.
This was on Diaz, as he had the advantage on Ronald Torreyes in a 1-2 count and got a lot of the plate on a pitch that ended up driving in Jacoby Ellsbury from second base. That said, prior to this blown save Diaz had been pitching at an elite level, giving up one run while striking out 17 over his last 9.2 innings, so the ninth-inning role should remain his going forward.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Not available out of bullpen Thursday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches save no. 18 Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Perfect in 10th inning again•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Dominates White Sox for 16th save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 14th save Friday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...