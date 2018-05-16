Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blows second save of year
Diaz gave up one run on one hit in the ninth to blow the save Tuesday against the Rangers. He struck out one and walked zero.
Diaz allowed a single to Jurickson Profar to open the ninth, and a wild pitch soon put him on second base. After getting Nomar Mazara to pop out, Diaz got Joey Gallo to ground out sharply to first but Profar was able to score from second on the play. It was just the second blown save on the year for Diaz, and he still holds a superb 0.75 WHIP while holding opponents to a .099 batting average. He's struck out 38 batters in just 21.1 innings.
