Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Bounces back, earns 20th save

Diaz threw a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout against the Rays on Saturday en route to his 20th save of the season.

Diaz retired the side on 11 pitches, bouncing back from a couple poor performances in his last two outings, including a blown save Friday. With the year he's having (2.93 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 51:12 K:BB), Diaz can be forgiven for the occasional hiccup.