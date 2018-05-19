Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Bounces back from blown save

Diaz got the save against the Tigers on Friday, working around one hit and recording one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning to preserve Seattle's 5-4 victory.

Diaz was tagged with a blown save his last time out against the Rangers but the flame-throwing righty bounced back by protecting a one-run lead against the Tigers to lock down his American League-leading 15th save of the season. His 39:9 K:BB in 22.1 innings is the stuff of an elite closer and if the 24-year-old continues on his current pace he could wind up topping last season's total of 34 saves, provided he gets enough opportunities to do so.