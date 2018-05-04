Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Bounces back, gets save against A's

Diaz got the save against Oakland on Thursday, working around a hit and striking out one batter to lock down Seattle's 4-1 victory.

After giving up a home run and taking his first loss of the season the previous night, Diaz got back on track and bagged his league-leading 13th save of the season in this one. He's been utterly dominant this season with a 1.04 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP through 17.1 innings and he looks primed to remain one of the league's premier ninth-inning options throughout the year.