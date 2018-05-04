Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Bounces back, gets save against A's
Diaz got the save against Oakland on Thursday, working around a hit and striking out one batter to lock down Seattle's 4-1 victory.
After giving up a home run and taking his first loss of the season the previous night, Diaz got back on track and bagged his league-leading 13th save of the season in this one. He's been utterly dominant this season with a 1.04 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP through 17.1 innings and he looks primed to remain one of the league's premier ninth-inning options throughout the year.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches save despite control issues•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Locks down 11th save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 10th save Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Preserves shutout Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs eighth save despite shaky control•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...