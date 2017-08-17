Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Can't find plate Wednesday
Diaz was charged with two runs on three walks and two hit batters while recording two outs Wednesday before being replaced by Marc Rzepczynski in the ninth inning of a 7-6 win over the Orioles.
The right-hander was still credited with his second hold of the season after Rzepczynski struck out Chris Davis with the bases loaded to end things, but this was in no way a successful outing for Diaz. After cruising through the early part of August, the 23-year-old has lost his command again, walking three batters in two of his last three appearances. While the Mariners are still hoping he can settle into the closer role for the long term, Diaz's penchant for ugly collapses could make it tough for the team to keep handing him the ball with the game on the line.
