Play

Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Collects 30th save of campaign Friday

Diaz pitched a scoreless inning while allowing a walk and striking out one to earn his 30th save Friday against the Yankees.

Diaz came on in the 11th inning to protect a one-run lead and saved his 12th straight contest since July 22. Although his ERA is a bit high for a closer at 3.54, it's a small price to pay for a closer with 30 saves.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast