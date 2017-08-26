Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Collects 30th save of campaign Friday
Diaz pitched a scoreless inning while allowing a walk and striking out one to earn his 30th save Friday against the Yankees.
Diaz came on in the 11th inning to protect a one-run lead and saved his 12th straight contest since July 22. Although his ERA is a bit high for a closer at 3.54, it's a small price to pay for a closer with 30 saves.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 29th save Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 28th save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 27th save Saturday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Can't find plate Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Nails down win for 26th save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Unravels in ninth Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...