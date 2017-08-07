Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Converts 23rd save Sunday
Diaz allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his 23rd save Sunday in Kansas City.
Diaz was the seventh reliever used by Seattle as a comfortable 7-0 lead turned into a nail-biting 8-7 win. The 23-year-old closer has been lights-out in his past four appearances, holding opponents without a hit while posting a 6:1 K:BB in four innings.
