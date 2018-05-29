Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Earns 19th save
Diaz worked around a walk in a scoreless inning Monday against Texas to pick up the save.
Diaz has struggled with control throughout his career, but this was just his first walk in his past 13 appearances. He has slashed his BB/9 from 4.4 to 3.2, and that's the biggest reason why Diaz owns career bests in ERA (1.59) and WHIP (0.71) to go with his 19 saves.
