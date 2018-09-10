Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Earns 54th save

Diaz struck out one batter and hit another in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Diaz continues to dominate to the tune of a 1.84 ERA with 54 saves. He also owns a terrific 118:16 K:BB and has walked just one batter since the start of August.

More News
Our Latest Stories