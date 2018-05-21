Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Effective in non-save scenario Sunday
Diaz fired a scoreless 10th inning in an extra-innings win over the Tigers on Sunday, allowing a hit while recording a strikeout.
Diaz got 14 of his 17 pitches into the strike zone while preserving a 2-2 tie, lowering his ERA to 1.93 in the process. The hard-throwing right-hander had bounced back nicely from his second blown save of the season by closing out Friday night's one-run win over the Tigers, and Sunday's effort represented his fourth scoreless appearance over the last five trips to the mound.
