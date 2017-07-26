Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Effective in non-save scenario
Diaz fired a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox, allowing a hit and a walk.
The young closer had a different role than usual Tuesday, as he was asked to preserve a 4-4 tie. Diaz succeeded while disposing of Xander Bogaerts, Mitch Moreland and Mookie Betts, working around a Christian Vazquez single and Rafael Devers walk. It was a positive outing overall for Diaz, who'd blown a save against the Yankees last Saturday in his most recent appearance. Despite that stumble, he's enjoyed a strong July overall, compiling a 1.54 ERA and six saves over 11.2 innings across 11 appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blows save against Yankees•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Not available out of bullpen Thursday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches save no. 18 Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Perfect in 10th inning again•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Dominates White Sox for 16th save•
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...