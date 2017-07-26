Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Effective in non-save scenario

Diaz fired a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox, allowing a hit and a walk.

The young closer had a different role than usual Tuesday, as he was asked to preserve a 4-4 tie. Diaz succeeded while disposing of Xander Bogaerts, Mitch Moreland and Mookie Betts, working around a Christian Vazquez single and Rafael Devers walk. It was a positive outing overall for Diaz, who'd blown a save against the Yankees last Saturday in his most recent appearance. Despite that stumble, he's enjoyed a strong July overall, compiling a 1.54 ERA and six saves over 11.2 innings across 11 appearances.