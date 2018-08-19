Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Fourth blown save
Diaz gave up a solo homer to the Dodgers' Max Muncy in the ninth inning Saturday and was charged with his fourth blown save of the season.
Diaz rebounded right away after serving up the homer, striking out Yasiel Puig and Joc Pederson to keep the game tied. The Mariners ended up winning in 10 innings. It was Diaz's first blown save since June 1. He still has a chance at becoming just the second pitcher even to record 60 saves in a season.
