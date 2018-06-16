Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Gets 26th save
Diaz worked around a hit and a walk, recording one strikeout in a clean ninth inning to bag his 26th save of the season in Seattle's 7-6 victory over the Red Sox on Friday.
The flame-throwing righty made it an interesting ninth inning by allowing a leadoff single to J.D. Martinez and walking Xander Bogaerts, but he was able to work out of the jam and induce an Eduardo Nunez groundout to end the game and bag his 26th save of the season. Diaz has been getting a ton of opportunities pitching for a Mariners team that seems intent on playing as many close games as possible, so as long as his teammates continue their taste for late-game theatrics, Diaz should continue to rack up saves at his league-leading pace.
