Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs 16th save Tuesday

Diaz notched his 16th save in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Athletics, firing a scoreless 10th inning and recording two strikeouts.

Diaz fired 13 of 16 pitches for strikes in a dominant appearance during which he set down the trio of Mark Canha, Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien. The 24-year-old has now posted scoreless efforts in five of the last six trips to the mound, with a blown save on May 15 against the Rangers the one stumble during that stretch.