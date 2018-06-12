Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs 24th save

Diaz notched his 24th save by firing a scoreless ninth inning in which he recorded two strikeouts during Monday's win over the Angels.

The hard-throwing closer ripped through the trio of Luis Valbuena, Martin Maldonado and Ian Kinsler on a quick 11 pitches, eight of which he threw for strikes. Diaz had given up a pair of hits in each of his last two outings, so Monday's effort was a return to the type of dominant performance he's made the norm this season. The 24-year-old has been busy in the early going of June, already logging five saves, three of which have come over the last four days.