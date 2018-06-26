Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs 28th save Monday
Diaz notched his 28th save in a win over the Orioles on Monday, recording two strikeouts over a perfect ninth inning.
It took all of 12 pitches, nine of which found the strike zone, for Diaz to knife through the trio of Trey Mancini, Jonathan Schoop and Tim Beckham. The dominant outing represented a nice rebound for Diaz, who'd allowed a pair of earned runs on three hits over an inning to the Red Sox in his last appearance on Saturday. Factoring in Monday's line, the 24-year-old boasts nine saves and a sparkling 18:2 K:BB across 11.1 June innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...