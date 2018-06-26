Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs 28th save Monday

Diaz notched his 28th save in a win over the Orioles on Monday, recording two strikeouts over a perfect ninth inning.

It took all of 12 pitches, nine of which found the strike zone, for Diaz to knife through the trio of Trey Mancini, Jonathan Schoop and Tim Beckham. The dominant outing represented a nice rebound for Diaz, who'd allowed a pair of earned runs on three hits over an inning to the Red Sox in his last appearance on Saturday. Factoring in Monday's line, the 24-year-old boasts nine saves and a sparkling 18:2 K:BB across 11.1 June innings.