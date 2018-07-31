Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs 40th save

Diaz didn't allow a baserunner in the ninth inning to record his 40th save of the season Monday against the Astros.

Diaz needed only seven pitches to sit the Astros' down in order. He is the first pitcher to reach 40 saves this season -- Craig Kimbrel is second with 33 -- and has not allowed an earned run since June 23. So long as the Mariners keep winning close games, Diaz is a good bet to remain the top fantasy closer.