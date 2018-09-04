Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs 52nd save

Diaz struck out all three batters he faced without allowing a baserunner to record the save Monday against the Orioles.

The Orioles tested Diaz a bit by making him throw 23 pitches, but he still managed to record his 52nd save of the season. After allowing multiple baserunners in his past two appearances, it was a positive sign to see Diaz not allow anyone aboard in Monday's outing. He continues to pace the majors in saves by a wide margin and has posted a 1.90 ERA and 0.78 WHIP across 66.1 innings in the process.