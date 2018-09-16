Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs 55th save

Diaz allowed a solo home run and struck out a better to earn the save Saturday against the Angels.

Diaz allowed a solo home run to Justin Upton but still managed to record his 55th save of the season. It was his second consecutive outing allowing an earned run, but there shouldn't be much cause for concern as he has allowed only three earned runs across his last 10.1 innings pitched. He continues to pace the league in saves by a wide margin -- Craig Kimbrel is next closest with 41 -- and will undoubtedly keep that crown until season's end.