Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs 57th save

Diaz allowed one hit but struck out three without allowing a run to record the save Saturday against the Rangers.

Despite allowing only one hit, Diaz struck out Jurickson Profar with the bases loaded -- two runners reached base with a hit batsmen and error -- to end the game. The save brought Diaz's total to 57, tied for the second-highest single-season total in the modern era. He's also posted a 1.96 ERA and 0.79 ERA with 124 strikeouts across 73.1 innings.