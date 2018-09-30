Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs 57th save
Diaz allowed one hit but struck out three without allowing a run to record the save Saturday against the Rangers.
Despite allowing only one hit, Diaz struck out Jurickson Profar with the bases loaded -- two runners reached base with a hit batsmen and error -- to end the game. The save brought Diaz's total to 57, tied for the second-highest single-season total in the modern era. He's also posted a 1.96 ERA and 0.79 ERA with 124 strikeouts across 73.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....