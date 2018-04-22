Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs eighth save despite shaky control

Diaz gave up a run on one hit and three walks while striking out one in the ninth inning of Saturday's 9-7 win over the Rangers to pick up his eighth save of the season.

The run was the first he'd allowed all season. Diaz threw only 18 of 40 pitches for strikes, walking Joey Gallo and Shin-Soo Choo to load the bases with two outs before getting rookie Isiah Kiner-Falefa to fly out and end the game. The right-hander still has a strong 19:6 K:BB through 10 innings this year, but all six of those walks have come in his last five appearances -- given Diaz's 4.4 BB/9 in 2017, it's likely that more shaky outings lie ahead for the 24-year-old despite his dominance.