Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs fifth save Friday

Diaz walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to collect his fifth save of the season in a 7-4 win over the A's.

The free pass was the first baserunner Diaz had allowed this season, and the right-hander sports a dominant 13:1 K:BB through six innings. If he can keep the walks under control -- something that isn't guaranteed after he posted a 4.4 BB/9 last year -- the 24-year-old could be about to emerge as one of the elite closing options in the league.