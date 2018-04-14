Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs fifth save Friday
Diaz walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to collect his fifth save of the season in a 7-4 win over the A's.
The free pass was the first baserunner Diaz had allowed this season, and the right-hander sports a dominant 13:1 K:BB through six innings. If he can keep the walks under control -- something that isn't guaranteed after he posted a 4.4 BB/9 last year -- the 24-year-old could be about to emerge as one of the elite closing options in the league.
